Sheriff Brian Hill walked into the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office lobby Thursday morning surprised to see the room filled with friends and family who were all there to celebrate him becoming Administrator of the Year.

Hill was chosen by the Kansas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police as the recipient of this year’s award, and to say he was surprised would be an understatement.

"I’m really at a loss for words," Hill said. "I wasn’t expecting this."

Even as Hill received his award, he gave credit to the members of his staff, both civilian and law enforcement.

"When I came over here and started rolling out proactive policing initiatives, none of that stuff works if the men and women who are literally risking their lives don’t implement those policies and those procedures," Hill said. "If they’re not doing it, the buy-in’s not there. Their support is paramount in this agency succeeding, and I’m grateful and humbled to be selected for this for sure."

According to Mik Shanks, president of the Kansas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, Hill was chosen out of several nominees. Any of the 4,000 FOP members that are administrators are eligible for the award.

Nominees are considered on the criteria basis of career, dedication to community, interaction with the candidate’s local FOP and emphasis the administrator has placed on improving working conditions for law enforcement.

During the ceremony, Hill listened as his colleagues read recommendation letters they submitted to the FOP.

Undersheriff Jay Simecka said what separates Hill from others is his character, commitment to his profession, faith, family and personal goals.

"He is one of those people that manifests a quality atmosphere wherever the setting, and his personality makes him popular with all those around him," Simecka said. "Brian is a highly ethical person. He possesses the character, values and ability to be successful in any career. He is a leader who is articulate, clear-thinking, organized, disciplined and responsible. But above all, passionate about his work in making his community a safer place."