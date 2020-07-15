A domestic disturbance call in Salina ended with the arrest of a man in connection with assault and possession of a weapon.

Salina police said at 4 p.m. Monday officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 618 E. Walnut St. after it was reported to police that a man and a woman were arguing in the kitchen.

Police said during the argument, Jeffrey McLemore, 35, of Salina, produced a knife and swung it toward the woman. Another man stepped in between the two and McLemore dropped the knife to the ground before picking it up and leaving the residence.

According to police, McLemore was later located at Pacific Avenue and Ninth Street where he was placed into custody in connection to aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon.