Haley Helzer has created and donated 40 personalized masks for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

"I’d figured they’re first responders as well, maybe not medically, they sometimes are, and are exposed to some things on the street," Helzer said. "What better way to protect them than to make masks."

Helzer, a full-time insurance agent, was casually making masks for her friends on the side when she was approached by Saline County sheriff’s deputy James Akin about making him a mask. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan had required all officers on duty to wear a mask because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Akin went to work that Friday with his customized mask, and two days later, he texted Helzer asking her for five more masks for other deputies.

When she was delivering some more masks to the county courthouse, some other deputies asked her if she could make the masks with a patch on them.

Helzer emailed Soldan about the idea, and he was fully on board.

"I had some here at the office and I was able to provide her with 40, and so she was able to make enough masks for basically all the patrol guys and some of the other certified officers that we have," Soldan said. "It was pretty generous of her. The guys are wearing their uniforms, which have patches on them already, but it kind of personalizes it too for the guys that are wearing them."

Helzer’s mother, Terry Hartsfield, created the pattern she used for the mask. She also provided the black fabric and gave Helzer tips and tricks to make them better than the pattern Helzer previously used.

Hartsfield was making masks back in March when the pandemic began and was handing them out to grocery store clerks who had complimented her on her masks.

Akin wasn’t the first one to approach Helzer about making masks. Several of Helzer’s clients at her office noticed her masks and asked her about them. Helzer does have disposable masks available for clients who are in her office for a short time.

"So when elderly clients came into my office, they said, ’I wish I had something better or something different,’ " Helzer said. "Then I would let them pick out of the gamut of masks that I had. We’ve still continued that if I have an elderly client that doesn’t have anything, I would be glad to go home and make them a mask and hand deliver it to (their) house if they need it."

Helzer delivered the 40 personalized masks to Soldan on Tuesday and will be making 55 more for the Saline County correctional officers once Soldan gets more patches in.

"She has offered to make them for all the correctional staff, which I think is awesome," Soldan said. "I’ve got some more patches coming in, and for now, we’ve got what we’ve got. I just would like to thank her personally for the time she put into this. We do appreciate it."