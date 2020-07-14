People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Chelsea Nichol Ray, 26, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging her with interference with a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, 9:50 p.m. 7/13.

Edward Donald Florez, 53, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with theft, 6:40 p.m. 7/13.

Johlil Lashon Russell, 33, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with drug possession, 6:20 p.m. 7/13.

Kevin Lynn Igercic, 48, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with theft, 5:05 p.m. 7/13.

Ambrose Tyree Hoskins, 28, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with aggravated domestic battery, 5:03 p.m. 7/13.

Brandon Lee Taylor, 21, in connection with possession of stolen property, 4:12 p.m. 7/13.

Cassy Joe Thomas, 20, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with burglary, 4:07 p.m. 7/13.

Elizabeth Grace Perry, 25, in connection with possession of stolen property, 4 p.m. 7/13.

Courtney Dalveal Moss, 40, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with drug possession, 7:45 a.m. 7/13.

Cody James Sweigart, 29, in connection with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 2:30 a.m. 7/13.

Joshua Ryan Gager, 33, in connection with drug possession, 2:20 a.m. 7/13.

Enrique Hernandez-Antonio, 34, in connection with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated child endangerment, 2:05 a.m. 7/13.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

200 blk. S.E. Cottonwood, theft of mobile home, 6:20 a.m. 6/24-6:20 a.m. 6/25.

500 blk. N.E. Sardou, aggravated battery, 6:20-6:30 a.m. 6/22.

700 blk. S. Kansas Ave., forgery, 4:56 p.m. 6/9-10:30 a.m. 6/24.

700 blk. S.W. Lindenwood, forgery, noon 6/19-5:45 p.m. 6/24.

800 blk. S.E. 15th, possession of a firearm by a felon, 5:50-6 p.m. 6/23.

800 blk. S.W. Lindenwood, house burglary, theft, 6 p.m. 6/24-7:30 a.m. 6/25.

800 blk. S.E. 29th, church burglary, theft, 12:30-3:30 a.m. 6/27.

1100 blk. S.E. 37th, church burglary, criminal damage, 10:17 a.m.-12:59 p.m. 6/25.

1200 blk. S.W. Wanamaker, vehicle burglary, 8:30-9:30 p.m. 6/23.

1400 blk. S. Kansas Ave., aggravated building burglary, theft, 2-2:20 p.m. 6/24.

1500 blk. N.E. Jefferson, theft of vehicle, noon 6/25-12:30 p.m. 6/26.

1500 blk. S.W. 10th, vehicle burglary, theft, 6 p.m. 6/23-3 a.m. 6/24.

1500 blk. S.W. Arrowhead, vehicle burglary, theft, 5 p.m. 6/23-7:30 a.m. 6/24.

2000 blk. S.W. Lincoln, theft of vehicle, 4 p.m. 6/23-12:09 a.m. 6/24.

2000 blk. S.W. Arrowhead, coin machine burglary, theft, 4 p.m. 6/16-2:30 p.m. 6/18.

2000 blk. S.W. 49th, drug possession, 11:07 p.m. 4/14.

S.E. 21st and Adams, aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer, 5:12-11 p.m. 6/17.

2100 blk. S.E. California, aggravated robbery, 2-2:10 p.m. 5/26.

2100 blk. S.E. California, aggravated robbery, 1:35-1:46 p.m. 6/26.

2200 blk. N.W. Polk, house burglary, theft, 6 p.m. 6/23-7 a.m. 6/24.

2300 blk. S.W. Rother, house burglary, theft, 3 p.m. 6/23-11:45 a.m. 6/24.

3700 blk. S.W. Plaza Drive, aggravated battery, 2:50-3:01 p.m. 6/26.

3800 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., theft of vehicle, 7:38 a.m. 6/27.

4300 blk. S.W. Stone, house burglary, theft, 5:30-11:59 p.m. 6/4.

5800 blk. S.W. Candletree, burglary, theft, 4 a.m. 6/23-11:25 a.m. 6/24.

5900 blk. S.W. 21st, drug possession, 3:30-4:30 p.m. 6/26.