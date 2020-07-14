WICHITA — The mayor of Wichita is warning that the city's hospitals could hit capacity this month as the number of coronavirus patients surges.

Mayor Brandon Whipple issued his warning Monday as the Sedgwick County Health Department reported that the hospitals are converting rooms to intensive care units, a move that reduces the capacity for other patients, The Wichita Eagle reported.

"Just got off the phone with the leadership at our #Wichita hospitals & admitted patients for covid19 are the highest ever," Whipple said in a tweet. "If these numbers continue at the same rate our hospitals will reach capacity in 2-3 weeks (sooner if we have a 4th of July bump).

"Please wear your mask."

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported that there were 54 total patients with COVID-19 in Wichita-area hospitals on Monday. That is an increase of about 69% from last Monday, when there were 32.

Statewide, there was another record coronavirus spike Monday, with 1,447 new cases reported since Friday, an increase of 7.8%, to bring the total for the pandemic to 20,058. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and people can be infected without feeling sick.