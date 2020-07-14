It may be a couple of months later than originally planned, but members of Basehor-Linwood High School’s class of 2020 are set to have a graduation ceremony Saturday morning.

And instead of the high school, the ceremony will be held at Children’s Mercy Park, home of the Sporting KC soccer team.

"I think it will be great," said Ashley Razak, communications coordinator for the school district. "I think the kids are excited about it."

The graduation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park, which is located in what is known as Village West in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets will be required for audience members. Razak said each student was allowed 10 tickets for family members and other guests.

An order requiring people to wear masks in public spaces is in effect in Wyandotte County. So people attending Saturday’s ceremony may be asked to put on masks.

As with other high schools in the area, the graduation ceremony for Basehor-Linwood High School was delayed this year because of concerns about COVID-19.

In fact, schools across the state closed in March and students completed the academic year through remote instruction.

About 180 students will be participating in Saturday’s graduation ceremony, according to Basehor-Linwood High School Principal Jarred Fuhrman.

Razak said the format for the ceremony will be similar to previous Basehor-Linwood High School graduation ceremonies, but there will be some changes.

One change is the number of student speakers. Traditionally, only one student has addressed the audience during the ceremony. This year, there will be three student speeches.

Razak said the size of Children’s Mercy Park will make it easier for social distancing.

Razak said the school district is being charged for the use of the athletic stadium. But she believes this is more affordable than having a large stage and video and sound systems set up at the Basehor-Linwood High School football stadium.

She said officials at Children’s Mercy Park also are taking care of much of the work related to the ceremony.

Other high schools in the area also have had delayed graduation ceremonies including Lansing High School and Pleasant Ridge High School.

The ceremonies for Lansing and Pleasant Ridge high schools took place at the schools' football stadiums.

