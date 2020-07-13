The Ottawa Recreation Commission instituted a new youth scholarship program.

The Ottawa Recreation Commission board approved the new policy at its monthly meeting this past week.

The new youth program scholarship program is designed to be a noninvasive means of providing assistance for children’s programs at the ORC to reduce financial burdens that may inhibit participation in youth activities.

Participants must reside within USD 290 to be eligible for the youth sports scholarship program and be on the free or reduced lunch program through USD 290.

Participants must provide proof of participation in the program in the form of a letter from USD 290. Scholarships may be used for up to five programs in a school year (August-July).

Scholarships do not cover late fees. With the past program scholarship, program participants would be eligible for 25% off. With the new program, participants who are on reduced lunch, will receive 50% off a program registration fee while those who are on free lunch will qualify for 75% off their program fee.

Those who would like to apply for the program scholarship and apply their free or reduced lunch discount must register in person at the Goppert Building.

All scholarship information is confidential and will not be released to outside organizations or individuals. Most youth programs will qualify under this program. However, there are some youth programs that will not. The ORC also is conducting its first sports equipment drive until Aug.1. The goal is to provide sports equipment to families in need who may not otherwise be able to participate in ORC youth sports programs.

Donations are accepted at the Goppert Building during normal operating hours.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunities that our new youth program scholarship and the sports equipment drive will provide for members of our community," said Brandon Stortz, ORC recreation manager. "These new programs will provide more access to amazing ORC opportunities to all members of our community regardless of financial background. Together, we can further our vision of providing more inclusive programs of substantial quality."

For more information, contact Stortz at 785-242-1939.