Several local students were named to the Wichita State University dean's honor roll for spring 2020.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Those selected were:

Ottawa

Emma E. Carriger, Shayna E. Charles, Courtney T. Houston, Audrey N. Moore, Brigitte K. VanMeter.

Pomona

Kennedi R. Meiers, Isaiah F. Messick.

Wellsville

Zachery V. Pearson, Ryan S. Savage.