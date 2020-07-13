Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

– 6:32 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brian Cain, 29, Wellsville, was arrested on Franklin County warrant for child abuse.

– 9:54 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Garrett Cunningham, 22, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

– 9:57 a.m. Friday, 200 E. Franklin St., Kimberly Smith, 24, Pomona was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on a probable cause warrant.

– 9:57 a.m. Friday, 200 E. Franklin St., Kyana Smith, 41, Pomona was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on a probable cause warrant.

– 2:14 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brandon Lawrence Galloway, 32, Lee Summit, was arrested on Franklin County probation violation warrant.

– 11:45 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Jeffrey Reust, 34, El Dorado, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

– 9:58 p.m. Saturday, 600 S. Kansas Ave., a male and female in Lane were reported as victims of aggravated domestic battery. After an investigation, Wyatt Castleberry, 23, Lane was taken into custody.

Accidents

– 11:16 a.m. Friday, 1200 Vermont Rd., Lane, Shawnathon Taylor, 44, was driving northbound in his Ford Escape when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. Shawnathon's vehicle rolled.

– Shawnathon's son, Tristen Taylor, 16, was also in the vehicle and possibly sustained an injury. Damage was over $1,000.00. Shawnathan was issued a notice to appear for leaving the scene of a property accident.

– 3:43 a.m. Saturday, 3500 US K68 Highway, a male subject was driving west on K68 his 2001 Chevy Silverado when an unknown vehicle began to enter his lane from the opposite direction causing him to drive off of the roadway to the south side into the ditch, causing the truck to roll. Damage is estimated over $1,000.

Incidents

– 8:31 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Madison Ave., Pomona, Tyler Wormell, 30, Pomona, was stopped for driving while suspended. a case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

– 2:59 p.m. Friday, 1500 59 Highway, Justin Hobbs, 36, Rantoul reported threats made by James Daniels, 38, Rantoul. During the investigation, stolen property was located on the property previously owned by James. The incident is still under investigation.

– 10:55 p.m. Saturday, 3000 Clark Rd., Richmond, a female subject called in a vehicle fire. The vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra 3500, caught fire from unknown circumstances. The vehicle was a total loss of approximately $70,000.00. The home sustained fire damage to the siding on the garage of approximately $6,000.00.

Thefts

– 12:28 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block Old US-50 Highway, a 32-year-old Lathrop, Missouri man reported a trailer and a UTV were stolen from this location. Estimated loss is approximately $20,000.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 12:32 p.m. Friday, 1100 North Sycamore St., Ottawa, Charles Whitacre, 30, Princeton, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession/discharge of fireworks.

– 11:13 p.m. Sunday, 2600 I-35 (Mile Marker 183), Crystal Morris, 35, Shawnee, was arrested for driving under the influence after she was located driving the wrong direction on the interstate.

– 12:35 a.m. Sunday, 600 North King St., Jeremy Manheim, 33, Ottawa, was arrested after battering a known 59-year-old male.

Accidents

– 6:07 p.m. Saturday, 2000 South Princeton St., Ottawa, a 2009 Chevrolet driven by a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile was traveling south on Princeton St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole. Three Ottawa juveniles were passengers in the vehicle. Minor injuries were reported.

– 7:19 p.m. Sunday, 1600 South Main St., Ottawa, Michael Howard, 51, Ottawa, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet and was struck by a 2011 Honda driven by Aaron Shiffman, 22, Ottawa. Howard was cited for failing to yield.

Incidents

– 1:30 a.m. Saturday, 1000 North Hickory St., a 40-year-old Ottawa male, reported an unknown subject damaged his vehicle.

– 9:17 a.m. Sunday, 100 South Main St., a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported she was battered by a known suspect. Case under investigation.

Thefts

– 8:22 a.m. Friday, 2101 South Princeton St. (Walmart), Gary Skiles, 72, Ottawa, reported unknown suspects stole property.

– 10:35 p.m. Friday, 1000 North Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa male, reported a past burglary.

– 5:58 p.m. Sunday, 800 North Hemlock St., a 41-year-old Ottawa male reported a past theft.

Wellsville Police Department

Wednesday: 1000 block of Poplar., Traffic Complaint; 300 block of E 3rd St., General Information; 700 block of Main St., Assist Other Agency; 200 block of Hunt Av., Threats.

Thursday: 300 block of W 3rd Tr., General Information; 200 block of S Elm St., Welfare Check; 500 block of Main St., General Information; 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; 600 block of Locust St., Public Assist; 700 block of W 3rd Tr., Verbal Disturbance.

Friday: K33 Hw/I35 Hw., Motorist Assist; 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; 500 block of E 7th St., Assist Other Agency.

Saturday: 300 block of E 5th St., Public Assist; 3000 Virginia Rd., Assist Other Agency.

Sunday: 1000 block of Poplar St., Public Assist; 700 block of W 3rd Tr., Verbal Disturbance; 700 block of W 3rd Tr., Civil Matter; I35 Hw/Mp194, Assist Other Agency.