Editor’s note: Conversations about police and police reform are taking place all across the country. Questions are being posed following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks. Some call the notion of defunding the police a pragmatic way to end systemic racism; others believe it is a perilous path to anarchy.

Topeka hasn’t been immune from police controversy. The fatal 2017 shooting of Dominique White and the punishing 2018 arrest of Timothy Harris are notable incidents that resulted in harsh criticisms, tense relations and pending litigation.

The Topeka Capital-Journal is committed to continuing these sometimes difficult discussions in an attempt to identify best practices, heal wounds and find common ground. In the coming weeks, we plan to release podcast interviews with local officials who share their thoughts about police reform and what change might look like in the capital city of Kansas.

This week we share our recent conversation with Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. The entire podcast conversation can be heard at CJOnline.com.

Topeka police Chief Bill Cochran has gotten flak from both his officers and the citizens they serve as he’s appeared in a rap music video and taken part in Black Lives Matter rallies to try to defuse tensions triggered here by recent national events, including George Floyd’s May 25 death in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Some Topeka officers considered it inappropriate for Cochran to appear in "I’m Black," a video shot last month by Topeka rapper T-Rell, the police chief acknowledged in a recent 57-minute podcast with The Capital-Journal.

Cochran added that he felt pained when, as he sought to build unity by taking part in a June 16 Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Topeka, other participants started chanting "How do you spell racist? TPD."

Still, Cochran stood behind his decisions to appear in the video and take part in protests. He said he is keeping in mind the "big picture" — that if he can help residents who feel disenfranchised to be more comfortable with police, then both officers and the community will be safer.

Below is more of what Cochran had to say, with the full podcast recording being available at www.cjonline.com.

Due to ongoing civil suits regarding the fatal 2017 shooting by Topeka police of Dominique White and injuries sustained by Timothy Harris during a 2018 arrest, Cochran declined to talk about whether his perspective has changed as he considers those incidents in lights of recent national events.

Q: The last few weeks have been tough on police departments nationwide. How are police officers doing in Topeka and how have recent events affected their daily lives?

A: I think as a whole, when you look at things nationally, they do impact us locally. And so when we talk about the Topeka Police Department specifically, it’s been trying. There’s been some events that have taken place. But I think because of the involvement in the community that the Topeka Police Department has had over the last couple years, the investment that we’ve made in the community, things are probably a little bit better here than they are in other places.

But with that being said, when they look at the things taking place on the national level, they do influence feelings and stuff like that. I just went to roll call this morning and talked to the first-shift officers, the ones that come on at 6 o’clock in the morning, and those are your older officers that have been around for a longer time, and they’ve seen a lot of things.

But one of the best things I can say about the officers at Topeka Police Department is they’re very resilient and they’re very understanding and they understand the big picture, I think. And so people say, "Morale’s low." Well, is morale low because of what’s going on within the department or what’s going on across the board? And it’s really more across the board.

Things that used to be OK or legitimate or "good to go" six weeks ago, now maybe not so. The playing field’s changing. The rules are changing as we’re playing the game, per se.

But in six months, we’re going to know what the playing field looks like. Police reform and all those other things are going to take place. You’re not going to be able to stop that. There are going to be some reforms. We don’t know what all those reforms are going to look like.

Q: What emotions did you feel as you watched the George Floyd video and learned of other recent incidents that have dominated the national dialogue?

A: When I first saw that video, I think the biggest thing that struck me was really disbelief. Because one of the things that I know that we train at Topeka Police Department is if you use force to affect or to neutralize whatever the problem is, and then once that is under control and they’re not resisting or anything like that, then you stop doing whatever that technique was to get them to comply.

And so I think one of the things for me that really just kind of left me baffled or dumbfounded was just the way in which the officer stayed on the neck and then just the way he appeared to be so insensitive to everything going on around him. It was almost like a show of defiance by doing what he did. And the thing of it is that even if they allowed by policy that type of technique, the policy there also said that once they’re compliant, you have to stop doing that maneuver.

But to me, that was just a pure act of defiance to everything. It was kind of like a "Hey, look at me. I can do this, and it’s OK." So it was really kind of disbelief that a fellow law enforcement officer could do that.

Q: You personally took part in — was it three "Black Lives Matter" rallies?

A: It was several. I viewed those really as an opportunity to engage people on the streets.

You always have people say "I speak for this group" or "I speak for that group." It’s a lot different when you’re out on the ground and you’re actually talking to people that are living their lives, day in and day out, trying to go to work, keep a job, keep a house, feed their family — they have a different perspective than people who speak for the group. And so I viewed that as an opportunity to really get on the ground level to meet with individuals in a capacity that I probably would never have gotten to meet with them.

And I talked to a lot of different people that I’d never had conversations with before. And so it was really an opportunity to kind of get a feel for people in the community and where things are at. And one of the big things that I really took away from that was there are some frustrations with the Topeka Police Department, but the bigger frustrations are what’s going on systemically throughout the system.

The police department, we’re kind of like the tip of the spear, shall we say, when it comes to government and stuff like that, because we’re out there 24/7, 365, and so we’re so much more accessible. You can always find a police officer when you call. You can always get a police officer.

So I viewed that as an opportunity to try to gauge some things like that. And also, it’s one of those things when we talk about changes for the positive — what we can do, how we improve the quality of life for everybody, how you notice those opportunities to do that.

Q: At one of the rallies, some of the people involved while marching were chanting "How do you spell racist? TPD." How disturbed were you by that, and do you think that was unfair and overly harsh?"

A: I think when you talk about freedom of speech and the opportunity to speak your mind and your feelings, those are just some of the frustrations that they were feeling, I think, really on a national level. It was directed at the Topeka Police Department and directed at me because I was there. And so whether I was there or not, I think they would have said that speech anyway.

But that’s what makes America great. We have the freedom of speech. You have the opportunity to speak up. Was it disheartening to hear that? Did it pain me a little bit? Yeah. But it’s also one of those things that, again, when we talk about giving people the opportunity and a platform to air grievances and stuff like that.

Then the question is, when you sit down with some of those people afterwards, you start having conversation with them, which some of our officers did, and then you start getting the real crux of why they’re upset or whatever, or what their grievances really are. And then you explain certain things. And that’s a lot of it.

I don’t like calling it "educating the public" as more as it is informing the public, because the public’s very educated. The public’s smart. And so it’s not a matter of "Hey, we need to educate the public." To me, it’s just we need to provide more information. If they don’t understand something, that’s because we haven’t provided a good enough explanation of it.

Q: You recently became the first Topeka police chief to appear in a rap video when Topeka’s T-Rell put out a video called "I’m Black" that you were in. Could you tell us about that experience?

A: Well, that was a different experience. To be honest with you, I really didn’t know all the details and stuff like that. I was told that this would be a great opportunity to engage a different part of the community. It was a local rapper who has now got a label. And so that was viewed as just another opportunity to meet another part of our community and to engage people at a different level.

One of the things that I really enjoyed out at the video was T-Rell said, "I’ve got to give a shout out to the good cops," and that’s when we were shown. And I think that speaks a lot about where we’re at in Topeka.

We have since then have had conversations with him. So a very positive interaction, very positive comments.

And it’s one of those things that when we talk about how people are feeling within the police department, there were some people that didn’t feel that that was appropriate for me to do.

But I can tell you, part of my job is also "If the community feels safer, then the police officers at Topeka Police Department are going to feel safer." And sometimes you do things with that big picture in mind. How do we protect the public? How do we have more trust from the public? How do we engage the public and make them feel more at ease with police officers? And when that happens, then the police officers are safer as well. And when the police officers are safer, then the community as a whole is safer.

I can tell you it’s been quite amazing when I’ve been out and about at the grocery store or Walmart or wherever, and I have people come up and say, "Hey, I think it’s kind of cool what you did." I think when you talk about the community aspect of it, there are a lot of positives that came out of that. And for me, where I take pleasure in that is the simple fact that if the community feels that way and they feel more relaxed with the police officers, then the police officer’s going to be safer. And that’s one of the things that we always talk about, is safety.

Part of my mission is to make sure the community’s safe and that police officers are safe. And when you can find a way to do that mutually, some people may not like it, but at the end of the day, if that’s what we’ve accomplished, then we accomplished it.

Q: Is it your perception that the vast majority of police officers nationwide are good cops who suffer from the actions of a few bad apples? And if so, how troubled are you by that?

A: I’m going to say it’s more than a vast majority. Ninety-nine percent of the police officers are good police officers. They take the job for the right reason. They do the right things. They serve their communities proudly and honorably. To me, it’s a very high number.

The unfortunate thing — it’s like any profession. You can take any profession, and when you have somebody that deviates from the norm or brings bad light or does something that shouldn’t be done, then the whole profession gets scrutinized. And part of it for law enforcement is justifiably so in the aspect that the expectations of police officers should be high by the citizenry, because we work for the citizenry. That’s why we exist. For me personally, we should have a higher expectation — higher moral standards, higher ethical standards — than some other professions.

And I honestly believe that people do expect that out of their law enforcement. When we say "honor," "integrity" and "respect" and all that other stuff, they’re not just words. They should mean something. And I think with most police officers — 99 percent, 98 percent — I believe that’s the case. But you have some that do things that are inappropriate, not right, illegal.

And you know, right or wrong, with social media, a lot of the things that in the past that weren’t ever made public that we never knew about, now become public.

And so I was asked a question (recently) in an interview with (a Topeka TV station), "Well, how do you feel about people recording and filming the police?" Well, that’s not been an issue for the Topeka Police Department because we’ve had body-worn cameras now for well over five years for everybody on the department that’s in the field. And so we’re used to being recorded, so it’s not a big deal for us when somebody starts recording because we’ve already been recording now for well over five years.

And one of the things that I felt was extremely important is, we have some plainclothes officers that work extra-duty security in uniform. And so I felt it was very important that if they’re going to wear the uniform and do extra-duty employment, then they need to have body-worn cameras, too. And so if you work extra duty at a job as a Topeka police officer, and you’re normally in a plainclothes capacity, when you’re in uniform working extra-duty security, you have a body-worn camera as well.

And so we’re authorized 299 sworn officers and we have 245 cameras in the field. That’s a pretty good percentage. And it’s a lot more than most agencies. You see agencies now that it’s big news: "Oh, we’re getting body-worn cameras." Yeah, OK, we’ve had them. It’s not a big deal to us.

And so when people say, "Hey, how do you feel about being recorded?" OK. Record. When you talk about being held to a higher standard and being scrutinized across the board for the actions of a few, we can think of a lot of professions where they’ve been under scrutiny because of the actions and stuff of a few.

And so when we talk about police reform, to me — as the chief, and being an officer since 1987 — I don’t take reform as a personal attack on law enforcement. It’s one of those things that we should embrace and encourage and look at. Can we make things better? Then let’s make things better. We work for the public. That’s who we serve, and that’s why we’re in existence. And so we really need to understand and be in tune with how the public feels as a whole.

And so that’s why I think it’s so important for us as a police department to be as involved as we are in community activities and community involvement. And so when you have that recognition — people see you, people see you in different capacities — it becomes extremely important, because then you can have real conversation and stuff to make positive change.