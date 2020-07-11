McPHERSON - McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, announces the names of students earning degrees and who graduated from the college in May.

Halstead

Samuel Standifer, Bachelor of Science, Bus. Admin: Finance

Hesston

Cami Richardson, Bachelor of Science, Bus. Admin: Accounting, summa cum laude

Hutchinson

Tristan Hawkinson, Bachelor of Arts, Bus Admin:Acctng/Finance

Scott Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Tech: Restoration Mngmt

Larned

Kylee Martin, Bachelor of Arts, Communication, magna cum laue