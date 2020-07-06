GARDEN CITY—Severe storms stayed clear of Garden City last weekend.

Bill Turner, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Dodge City, said while there were reports of high winds, the thunderstorms and precipitation stayed north of the Garden City area.

As of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, there was a report of 1.22 inches of rain at station 23, which is northeast of Garden City. No rain was reported from that storm at the Garden City airport.

No precipitation was reported for the June 26-27 storm in Lakin, Ulysses, Sublette or Cimarron. Dighton received 0.3 inches.

There were small amounts of rainfall during the June 27-28 storm, Turner said.

Garden City received an average of 0.2 inches of rain during that storm, and Scott City received about the same.

Since Jan. 1, Garden City has only received 2.75 inches of rain. The normal is 10.31 inches, meaning the city’s rainfall total is 7.56 inches below normal from the previous year, Turner reported.

"It’s really bad," he said.

Dodge City has received 9.87 inches of rain since Jan. 1 and typically receives 10.67 inches of rain by this point.

The further west, the drier it gets, Turner said.

"As you go toward highway 83 and especially west, there’s still a severe to extreme drought going on," he said.

Turner said the National Weather Service uses the U.S. Drought Monitor to watch the drought. There are four levels ranging from normal to extreme.

Garden City is in severe drought, or a level two, Turner said. Area cities in severe drought include Ulysses, Elkhart and Syracuse.

Counties in extreme drought include Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton, Grant, Morton and Stevens.

"Basically the western part of southwest Kansas," he said. "Once you get west of Lakin and Ulysses, the grass is dead. It’s really bad over there."

Little rain is expected in the near future, Turner said.

"We’re going into the summer doldrums," he said. "It’s going to be hot and dry most of the time."