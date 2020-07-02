To promote April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA-Children Worth Saving Inc. annually place blue and silver pinwheel gardens throughout the community.

However, because of COVID-19, plans had to change.

"We usually plan the pinwheels in April," said Kristin Hines, executive director of CASA in Dodge City. "They are for Child Abuse Prevention month, which is recognized in April.

"Due to COVID, we had to move them to June and we were unable to plant as many out of respect/caution for participants’ preference and social distancing recommendations."

It may have had a two-month delay, but according to CASA board of directors president David Ripple, the child abuse prevention message remains the same.

"We are concerned that there will be an increase in numbers of children suffering from abuse or neglect because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ripple. "It has created financial stress and created social isolation for many families in our community. Our need to help children may be greater than ever."

Hines added, "Our mission is focused on volunteer best-interest advocacy for children already in court due to abuse and neglect. Our vision is that every child in our community lives in a safe and stable home, where they are loved and able to thrive.

"Pinwheels represent safe and healthy childhoods and are one way we go beyond sharing our mission to that of our vision."

CASA will be holding a training session in the fall for those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer.

For an application or to learn more about the organization, call 620-225-1278.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.