Graduating seniors from Pleasant Ridge High School already have had a virtual graduation ceremony. But next week, they will have the opportunity to gather for an in-person ceremony.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school’s football stadium, 32500 Easton Road.

"We want to celebrate our students," Superintendent Tim Beying said.

Pleasant Ridge High School seniors typically graduate in May. But the ceremony was delayed this year because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concern about the coronavirus resulted in schools across the state being closed in March. The Pleasant Ridge seniors had to complete their school year by receiving remote instruction.

A virtual graduation video for Pleasant Ridge High School was posted online May 17, which was the day a traditional commencement originally had been scheduled for the seniors.

With restrictions on large gatherings no longer in place in Leavenworth County, some area high schools have started scheduling in-person graduation ceremonies.

A graduation ceremony for Lansing High School is planned for Saturday morning.

Beying said officials with the Easton school district wanted to schedule a ceremony at Pleasant Ridge High School before graduating seniors leave the area for college or work.

Beying said measures will be in place Wednesday to provide social distancing for the graduating seniors as well as audience members.

He said there will be areas of the stadium’s bleacher seating blocked off for social distancing purposes. Spectators also have the option of bringing lawn chairs instead of sitting on the bleachers.

The superintendent also encourages people to wear masks to the event.

"People do not need tickets," he said.

But organizers are asking that the guests of each graduate be limited to seven or eight people.

This year’s graduating seniors from Basehor-Linwood High School are scheduled to have a commencement ceremony July 18. That ceremony is scheduled to take place at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

