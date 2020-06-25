Bridgebuilders Barbecue: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Rice Park, 44 Swarnes, Hutchinson. The Hutchinson NAACP Youth are partnering with Hutchinson Police Department, City of Hutchinson and Hutch in Harmony to host a relaxed environment to build relationships and share concerns with one another. The event will include barbecue, bouncy house, face painting, magic show and more.

Toddler Time & Senior Time at Salt City Splash: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Salt City Splash Aquatic Center. Families with children 7 and younger, as well as adults 50 and older, will enjoy this exclusive swim time on Saturdays until July 25.

Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson Car Wash: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson, 1421 East 30th Ave, Hutchinson. Suggested donation is $10. Allen Samuels will donate $10 for each test drive that day and $25 for every vehicle sold that day.

Cars for Colson: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, 710 S Main St, South Hutchinson. Hosted by Cars and Coffee Hutchinson and ArcticVette. All donations will be going to Colson's GoFundMe page. Colson is a one year old who is fighting health challenges.

Yoga in the Park: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Carey Park. Align your body and your mind with Little Rabbit Yoga Studio before jumping into your weekend by the ponds in Carey Park for an all-levels yoga class. There will be no hands-on adjustments given during class, space your mats out. The regular cost to attend class is $10. To reduce close contact exposure, please purchase your class ticket in advance on the Little Rabbit website: https://www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/event-details/yoga-in-the-park.

Car Show and Drive-In Movie Night: 5 p.m. Friday, Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson, 1421 East 30th Ave, Hutchinson. Show and Shine car show is from 5-7 and Drive in Movie is from 9:30-11. Bring your lawn chairs or sit in your car. Movie will be "American Graffiti."