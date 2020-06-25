Sixth Avenue will be closed to all through traffic from Valley Pride Road to Broadacres Road on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
The closure is to allow for a crossroad pipe replacement, according to Reno County Public Works.
Sixth Avenue will be closed to all through traffic from Valley Pride Road to Broadacres Road on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
The closure is to allow for a crossroad pipe replacement, according to Reno County Public Works.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.