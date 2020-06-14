A two-for-one grand opening for The UPS Store and Westside Market is set for Thursday, June 18, at 5523 10th, Great Bend.

Both entities are part of the Sunflower Diversified Services family. The non-profit agency serves children and adults with special needs.

The grand opening begins with a 10 a.m. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. Refreshments, balloons for children and a drawing for two door prizes will be available until 6 p.m.

In addition, Screwloose BBQ will sell lunch, beginning at 11 a.m., and Scott Donovan will host a live Eagle Radio remote from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The UPS Store remained open during recent months with limited hours. It is now back to its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 54th year.