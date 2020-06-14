Topeka police said they found a man who had been fatally shot inside a car late Saturday at the scene of a traffic accident in southeast Topeka.

The car’s only other occupant, a female, was taken into custody, said police Lt. Aaron Jones.

He identified the victim as Anterio D. Deshazer, 31, of Topeka.

Police weren’t making public the female’s name or age.

Police were investigating the circumstances involved as a "suspicious death," Jones said.

Officers and rescue workers were called about 8 p.m. to the scene of a reported injury traffic crash near S.E. 21st and Illinois Avenue, which is about five blocks west of S.E. California Avenue.

"Upon arrival they discovered one of the two occupants was suffering from a gunshot wound," Jones said. "The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second occupant, a female, was taken into custody."

Officers asked anyone with information that might help them investigate the death to call them at 785-368-9551 or email them at telltpd@topeka.org.

Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.