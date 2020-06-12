Sections of the Woodie Seat Freeway will be closed for street maintenance on Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18.

Circle C Paving will close the southbound lanes of Woodie Seat at Avenue A to chip seal and sweep these lanes.

The westbound off ramp at Avenue A will be closed to chip seal and sweep. Northbound Woodie Seat and the eastbound off ramp on Avenue A will remain open.

Other locations on Woodie Seat will be completed under traffic with lane closures.

All lanes and ramps on Woodie Seat Freeway are expected to be open on Friday, June 19.