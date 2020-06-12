Newton Public Library will host "Moment by Moment: Family History Writing Workshop," an interactive workshop by Kim Stanley, via Zoom video chat at 7 p.m. June 16.

Genealogical records tell us a great deal, but they sometimes lack the personal details that communicate just how interesting families can be. Adding stories to genealogy can make family history more vivid and more likely to be read by future generations. In this workshop, participants are encouraged to write family history in story form.

Stanley teaches writing and literature and is the chair of the department of modern languages at McPherson College.

“I love helping people tell their stories,” said Stanley. “Writing is how we make sense of our world, and how we pass it on to others.”

Advance registration is not required. To join the Zoom chat, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82693681036. Those who have not previously used Zoom will be prompted to download the software before joining. Those joining via a tablet or mobile device will need to download the Zoom app from the app store, open the app, and enter the meeting ID – 826 9368 1036 – to join.

Those who lack a compatible device or stable internet connection can also join via telephone by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the meeting ID number when prompted. Long distance charges may apply.

Have questions or need assistance? Call NPL at 316-283-2890 or email library@newtonplks.org.

“Moment by Moment: Family History Writing Workshop” is part of Humanities Kansas's Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.