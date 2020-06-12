In response to challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees approved a revised calendar for the fall 2020 semester at its June 11 meeting.

The revised calendar moves up the start date of classes to August 12 from August 19, it eliminates the scheduled Fall Break Day of October 9 and it moves Finals Week to the week of November 30 instead of the previously scheduled week of December 7. Finals will be conducted online eliminating the need for students to return to campus after Thanksgiving break.

In other business, the Board received updates on its Higher Learning Commission accreditation process, the Student Dining Facility renovation project and a preview of its insurance coverage for 2020-21.

The next meeting of the board will be on Thursday, June 25. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Shears Technology Center Justice Theater. The public is invited to attend.

