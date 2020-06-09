This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

This week, Health Ministries clinic is starting community testing for the coronavirus, a drive-thru clinic that will conduct testing for anyone who makes an appointment.

"What is different here is you don’t have to have symptoms," said clinic CEO Matthew Schmidt.

Testing is available to anyone in the community. Patients do not need to be a patient of Health Ministries.

Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays and will be available at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.

"We are committed to doing this for the next several weeks and will then reevaluate," Schmidt said. "... The test we are running is the viral PCR test. This tests for the active presence of the virus. We are not doing anti-body testing at this time."

Those who want to be tested can sign up at https://bit.ly/3dAEZqn or call the clinic at 316-283-6103.

"If we have people who just show up we will test them anyway as long as we have capacity," Schmidt said. "We believe we can currently handle about 50 people per day."

Testing will be done on the back side of the main HMC clinic building, 720 Medical Center Drive.

"We are doing this as a true community service. HMC is not benefiting financially, and in fact, we are partially subsidizing the testing effort," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the clinic will make use of CARES act (federal grant) funds to help with the cost of the testing.

It will take about 15 minutes to get through the line. Those seeking a test will need their driver’s license and insurance card (if they have one).

Results will be delivered both to the clinic and to the individual directly through an online app. The clinic will follow up with anyone who tests positive.