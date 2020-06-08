A bridge replacement project near Harvey County West Park is scheduled to begin June 15.

The project will replace bridge M-7.6, located on N.W. 36th Street between north River Park and Golden Prairie roads — commonly referred to West Park Bridge.

The only full road closure will be at the bridge. However, West Park visitors may need to consider an alternate route to enter the park. The park can also be entered from the south off of N.W. 24th.

Dondlinger Construction is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled for completion in December.