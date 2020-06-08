Morgan joins PV staff

Prairie View recently announced the addition of Andrea Morgan to its Newton and McPherson locations. She serves people of all ages as a psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner and is responsible for medication management.

“I want to advocate for those who struggle with mental health concerns so they can live their best life without experiencing stigma,” she said. “Prairie View has a strong reputation for providing high-quality, holistic care to the whole person. I am looking forward to practicing in an environment that closely aligns with my beliefs and values about patient care that supports dignity and autonomy.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wichita State University and a doctorate in nursing practice from Washburn University.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Prairie View at 800-992-6292.

Prairie View, a faith-based behavioral health services provider, offers treatment and psychiatric services for all ages as well as consultations for businesses and organizations. In addition to the main campus in Newton with outpatient offices, psychiatric hospital, residential treatment for adolescents, and the Addictions Treatment Center, Prairie View serves clients in Hillsboro, McPherson and at two locations in Wichita.

DCF begins reopening process

Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard recently announced a select number of DCF offices would reopen to the public beginning June 8.

“Based on Gov. Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra plan for reopening and county data, I feel it is appropriate to slowly begin to open our service centers,” Howard said. “Our reopening plan is based on data and will be done in a safe and measured fashion.”

The agency recently opened some service centers to test its readiness and ensure the safety of both clients and employees. Clients can expect to see several safety measures inside the service centers.

Those include:

• Limiting lobby capacity to ensure social distancing

• Asking COVID-19 screening questions upon entry

• Encouraging clients to wear masks

• Asking clients to limit the number of people they bring to the service center

• Making phone interviews available

• Plexiglass partitions

• Designating “phone stations” for clients

Service centers included in this initial round of openings include:

• Atchison, Chanute, Colby, Columbus, Concordia, El Dorado (June 10); Fort Scott, Goodland, Hays, Hiawatha, Independence, Junction City, Lawrence, McPherson, Manhattan, Marysville, Osawatomie, Ottawa, Parsons, Phillipsburg, Pittsburg, Pratt, Salina, Topeka and Winfield (June 10).

DCF also offers other ways for clients to connect with the agency if they are concerned about entering public spaces.

Clients with general questions about assistance programs can use the agency’s statewide customer service line at 1-888-369-4777.

Kansans who have case specific questions or need to provide information or documents can email those to their local service center at DCF.(city)EES@ks.gov (Example: DCF.TopekaEES.ks.gov).

Clients who have questions about their Kansas Benefits Card can call 1-800-997-6666.

Those who need to report suspect abuse or neglect may call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330.

“We know the pandemic has caused additional stress to the well-being of Kansas families,” Howard said. “Our goal is to be available no matter how someone contacts the agency because we know access to our programs can provide a measure of security during these difficult times.”

DCF will make additional announcements as more offices reopen.

Moran issues PPP statement

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., released a statement after Friday’s U.S. jobs report indicated the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% and 2.5 million jobs were added in May. This week, the Senate also passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which is now headed to the president’s desk for signature.

“Many Kansans and Americans remain out of work, but today’s jobs report is a positive step forward in our economic recovery,” said Moran. “The COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses to make difficult decisions to protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, and unfortunately thousands of Kansas businesses closed their doors with little certainty on when they could reopen. Through the Paycheck Protection Program, 50,000 businesses in Kansas were able to receive loans to endure this pandemic and save thousands of jobs.”

“This week, I’m pleased the Senate voted to update the Paycheck Protection Program to allow businesses more flexibility on how and when they can use their loans,” said Moran. “I will work with my colleagues and the administration to continue to make certain the Paycheck Protection Program is benefiting small businesses and helping keep more employees on the payroll as we safely reopen our economy.”

The Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, among other things, will extend the current eight-week period during which businesses must use funds to have loans forgiven to 24 weeks or Dec. 31, whichever comes sooner. The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate both passed H.R. 7010, and the bill will proceed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.