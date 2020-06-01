Garlock joins Prairie View staff

Prairie View recently added Daniel Garlock to its clinical staff. As a licensed psychologist and testing coordinator, Garlock will coordinate psychological testing services, provide individual and family psychotherapy and provide supervision to predoctoral interns, master’s level psychologists and psychological testing technicians.

He serves people of all ages at Prairie View’s Newton office, located at 1901 E. First St. His practice will focus on the influence of health and chronic illness on mental health, as well as provide psychotherapy treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma and other mental health concerns.

Garlock decided to enter the behavioral health field after working at a children’s hospital.

“I became interested in the way that a person’s mental health, thoughts, beliefs and behaviors influenced decisions and overall health,” he said.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s in clinical psychology from Wright State University, and a doctorate in clinical psychology, also from Wright State University.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Prairie View at 800-992-6292.

SBA and Treasury Department announce $10 billion for Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, recently announced that it is setting aside $10 billion of Round 2 funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to be lent exclusively by Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

CDFIs work to expand economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses. These dedicated funds will further ensure that the PPP reaches all communities in need of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic — a key priority for President Donald Trump, according to the SBA.

“The forgivable loan program, PPP, is dedicated to providing emergency capital to sustain our nation’s small businesses, the drivers of our economy, and retain their employees,” said SBA administrator Jovita Carranza. “CDFIs provide critically important capital and technical assistance to small businesses from rural, minority and other underserved communities, especially during this economically challenging time.”

“The PPP has helped over 50 million American workers stay connected to their jobs and over 4 million small businesses get much-needed relief,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “We have received bipartisan support for dedicating these funds for CDFIs to ensure that traditionally underserved communities have every opportunity to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.”

As of May 23, CDFIs have approved more than $7 billion ($3.2 billion in Round 2) in PPP loans. The additional $6.8 billion will ensure that entrepreneurs and small business owners in all communities have easy access to the financial system, and that they receive much-needed capital to maintain their workforces.

The Paycheck Protection Program was created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and provides forgivable loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their employees on the payroll. To date, more than 4.4 million loans have been approved for over $510 billion for small businesses across America.

EPA emphasizes cleaning and disinfection practices

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all of its federal, state, tribal, and local partners to move forward toward Opening up America Again. From practicing social distancing to continuing to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, all Americans can play a role in reducing the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

“As we reopen areas around the country, EPA encourages Americans to continue cleaning and disinfecting based on the guidelines we recently released in partnership with CDC,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Proper cleaning followed by disinfection using products on EPA’s approved list continues to be an effective way to help reduce the spread of the disease.”

“Cleaning and disinfection plays an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Margaret Kitt, deputy incident manager for CDC’s Community and Health Systems Team, COVID-19 Response. “This guidance is intended for all Americans, whether you own a business, run a school, or are focused on keeping yourself and your family safe and healthy at home.”

The EPA and CDC recently released updated guidance to help facility operators and families properly clean and disinfect spaces. The guidance provides step-by-step instructions for public spaces, workplaces, businesses, schools, and homes. EPA has compiled a list of disinfectant products, including ready-to-use sprays, concentrates, and wipes, that can be used against COVID-19. When using these products, always follow the directions and safety information on the label including leaving the product on the surface long enough to kill the virus, rinsing off the product to avoid ingesting it, and putting the product out of reach of children right away.

It is also important to avoid over-using or stockpiling disinfectants or personal protective equipment (such as gloves). This can result in shortages of critical products needed for emergencies. In the event that disinfectant products on the EPA list are not available, the guidance provides other techniques for disinfecting surfaces that are also effective in reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.