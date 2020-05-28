McPherson County commissioners unanimously voted restrictions to be lifted immediately in response to reopening the county in a special meeting Thursday morning.

On Tuesday night, McPherson County Health Department Director and Health Officer Shalei Shea released that McPherson County would remain in Phase 2 of Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan until June 8. Shea gave an update to the commission which included individual counties to set their own restrictions, phases, recommendations and enforcement.

After discussing options, the commission voted unanimously that effective immediately restrictions are to be lifted, but the public is encouraged to follow suggested guidelines/recommendations set by the McPherson County Health Department.

The commission also heard from Julie McClure, Director of McPherson County Emergency Management/Communication to request approval of a proposed resolution for a 60-day extension of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency for McPherson County. The resolution passed unanimously.