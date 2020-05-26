WELLINGTON — It’s going to be a Tarantino night at the reopening of the Regent Theater, 114 W. Lincoln, in Wellington.

The one-night only movie to be shown at 7 p.m. June 4 will be the classic “Pulp Fiction.” All seats that night at the reduced price of $5.

“We’re still gathering information on what is required,” theater owner Jerry Fike said. “Right now everything is a suggestion.”

He does know the 225-seat-capacity Regent will have to operate at 50% capacity for a while with no clusters of people larger than 15.

The auditorium’s big enough; you could have 80 or 90 people and still a lot of room,” Fike said. “There’s plenty of places to go, so you don’t have to sit by people.”

The handful of high school students working at the theater have been taking “safe serve” training to keep customers safe and healthy.

Of course, the Regent hasn’t entirely closed this summer. Fike and his crew have been serving fountain drinks and snacks curbside for the past couple of months, and he said the support from the community has been “amazing.”

For the first two weeks of the Regent’s reopening, Fike plans to show movies seven days a week. He expects — and is hoping for — small crowds spread over a long period. People “sticking their toes in the water,” he said. Fike doesn’t expect a return to normal crowd size until around the beginning of fall.

“It’s trial and error,” he said. “It really has been feast or famine for us.”

For around the next six weeks, Fike will have to be creative in the movies he shows. The definite plans are to show “Goonies,” the 1976 version of “A Star is Born” and “Smokey and the Bandit.”

The studios aren’t releasing movies in this pandemic time of closed movie theaters and 50% capacity theaters.

“It’s kind of a catch-22, chicken or the egg,” Fike said. “The studios don’t wanna release a $200 million project when not all the theaters are open.”

Fike would like to show a black and white John Wayne western and a Clint Eastwood spaghetti western. He’s taking suggestions from people on the Regent’s Facebook page. In the past, he has shown “throwback movies” like “North by Northwest,” “Rear Window,” “Singing in the Rain” and “Mary Poppins.”

“I’ve done ‘The Breakfast Club.’ I've done ’Animal House.’ I've done ’Caddyshack,’” he said.

“Pulp Fiction was one of the first movies Fike showed when he bought the Regent in 1994. “It has a special place in my heart,” he said.

Fike plans to show a lighthearted documentary, traditionally the way the Kansas Wheat Festival is kicked off. He also plans to have the annual sidewalk chalk drawing contest for kids — another traditional KWF activity — even though the festival has been canceled for this year.