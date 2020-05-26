Members of the McPherson High Swim Team and McPherson Water Park director Kyle Roberts proposed a plan to open the water park to the McPherson City Commission Tuesday morning.

Roberts proposed an opening of the water park to occur on June 15, during Phase 3 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan to reopen Kansas. Phase 3 of Gov. Kelly’s reopening plan is expected to start on June 8.

Roberts said a poll was created on the water park’s Facebook page and has nearly 2,000 votes, with the majority voting yes to open the water park.

The water park will abide to social distancing requirements set by Kelly’s plan which would restrict access to the water park by 45 people. It would also have marked distances in concessions, slides and diving board, one gate for both entry and exit and waiting lines for patrons to enter the pool. By accommodating social distancing procedures, the pool will have a capacity of no more than 150 patrons.

Seating areas will be split up to maintain social distancing and masks will not be required by managers and lifeguards with patrons having the option, but will be required for employees in concessions and admissions.

The water park will have roving stations for support staff and concessions to sanitize items such as hand rails, ladders, tubes, chairs.

The City Commission did not take action in Tuesday’s meeting and will be voted during the city’s next meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

In addition, the city voted unanimously to submit an application for the Community Development Block Grant — Corona Virus throught the Kansas Department of Commerce. The grant will assist in COVID-19 response for affected local business and the City of McPherson intends to request $300,000, the maximum allowed.