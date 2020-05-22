Marcella “Jean” Tucker, 75, of Sullivan, MO passed away at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Jean was born in Urbana, Missouri, on September 22, 1944, to the late John Martin and Christina Maude (Willis) Tracy. Her family relocated to Wellington, Kansas, where she grew up and attended school. She graduated high school in 1962. Jean married her high school sweetheart, David Tucker, on December 29, 1963. To this union two children were born, Daniel and Debra.

In 1973, David and Jean moved their family back to Missouri where they lived in Bourbon. They eventually made their final home in Sullivan. Jean worked at Paramount Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where she was active in various ministries; including secretarial duties, teaching kids Sabbath School, writing for the church section in the newspaper and loving on her church family. Jean loved gardening, quilting and embroidery and cooking family meals with love. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, David Tucker of Sullivan; one son, Daniel Tucker and wife, Laura, of Bourbon, MO; son-in-law, Dwight Uehlin of St. Joseph, MO; two grandchildren, Jacob Tucker of Joplin, MO, and Anne-Marie Tucker of Bourbon, MO; one brother, Junior Tracy and wife, April, of Wellington, KS; one sister, Joyce Wilson of Battle Creek, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Uehlin; her parents, John and Christina Tracy; and one sister, Sue Dorsey.

Cremation arrangements took place. A Memorial Service will be held 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bourbon with Pastor Rodney Osborne, Jr. officiating.

Memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to BJC Hospice.

Friends may send online condolences to Jean’s family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Sullivan.