Kenwood Park train fire investigated as arson

SALINA — An arson investigation is underway after the train in Oakdale Park caught fire twice this week.

Salina Police said at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday officers and the Salina Fire Department were sent to 821 Kenwood Park Drive for a fire in the train’s coal box. No damage was done to the train in this instance.

At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers and the fire department were sent to the same location for another fire in the coal box, causing some damage to the box.

Police said an investigation into the fires are ongoing.

Burglary suspect arrested

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Police Department on Wednesday afternoon announced the arrest earlier this week of a burglary suspect, Brant R. Yeoman, 24, of Franklin, Kansas.

On Monday, May 18, at approximately 7:45 p.m., PPD officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of North Smelter in reference to a possible residential burglary, according to a department press release. Upon arrival, officers learned the resident arrived home and allegedly observed a male suspect run out the door of the residence.

The victim provided a description of the suspect, who was located at a convenience store a short time later and detained, according to the release. After further investigation into the incident, officers arrested the suspect, Yeoman, on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Yeoman was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was held in lieu of $5,000 bond.