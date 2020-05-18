For Newton USD 373, school is officially out for summer.

The last day of school for Newton USD 373 was May 15, though buildings in the school district have been closed for weeks by order of the governor.

Traditionally, fourth-grade students at Northridge participate in a parade through the building to mark their final year of elementary school before moving on to Santa Fe 5/6 Center downtown.

With the building closed and education moving to an online model, a different plan was needed.

Staff at Northridge hosted a "Farewell to 4th Grade" event — celebrating the last day of instruction with posters, cheers and well-wishes as parents and students drove through the parking lot.

Each student was photographed while sitting in their car and given a cupcake and package of well-wishes and memories.

School buildings across the state were closed by Gov. Laura Kelly in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the Newton district, that meant moving to online instruction. Already a one-to-one technology district, the school loaned Chromebooks to students who needed them to continue school for the remainder of the year.

Students will return devices to the school district this week, along with library books.

A graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 is tentatively scheduled for July 31 at Fischer Field, pending a phased program created by the Governor to reopen the state of Kansas. Currently groups are limited to 10 or fewer people and social distancing — maintaining at least a 6-foot distance between people — is required.

The district has scheduled one stop enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for July 24, and the first day of school for Aug. 13.