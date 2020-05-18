At exactly 8:42 a.m. today, the 29th person of the morning walked in the weight room of the Wellington Recreation Center to work out on the first day of the WRC's reopening.

"We've had some decent amount of foot traffic here this morning between 5 and 6 (a.m.)," Cody White, recreation center of WRC, said. "Our traffic's going to slow down a little because we don't have fitness classes going on right now.

In Phase 1.5 of the state's reopening plan, community centers can open up, but must follow sanitization and social distancing guidelines. The WRC fitness center opened this morning and will operate at its normal hours of 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, i a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is a 30 person limit restriction and the WRC will follow guidelines set by the state, White said.

"We ask that all patrons be mindful of the occupancy limits. WRFC workers will be monitoring numbers and tracking people in and out of the building," White said.

The WRC main office will operate at normal business hours between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All land fitness classes will resume June 1 and follow the summer schedule.

The Wellington Family Aquatic Center opening date has not yet been determined. The WRC is hoping to finalilize a date at Tuesday's City Council meeting. When the pool opens will affect all programming at the WFAC (swim lessons, aquatic classes, private parties).

"It is our hope that art classes and sports leagues can be ready to go by mid June," White said. "We are working on that and hope to have concrete plans sent out by the week of May 18. Obviously things can change, but our hope is for everything to keep improving so we all can start to feel some sort of normalcy in our lives."

All patrons are required to check in at the fitness center desk.

A sign on the door of the fitness center asks patrons to properly sanitize machines after they are done using them. Staff will also be extra vigilante in keeping machines clean, White said.

The WRC is also asking that patrons limit themselves to one machine/set of weights at a time and abstain from “circuit” style training to help cut down on crossing paths or taking up more than one area at a time.

"We have taken extra precautions and are suppling extra cleaning supplies for patrons to use along with WRFC employees to help keep the facility virus free," White said. "As before, if you feel sick or are running a fever please stay at home."

White said the facility is happy to see patrons again.

"Please follow the recommendations we have set to keep yourselves and our town healthy. We appreciate your patience with us as we get the facility back up and running and as we make our way into the summer season," he said.

"We miss the kids, our members and our faithful supporters that have helped make the WRC what it is today. We can’t wait to see everyone soon."