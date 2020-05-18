Justin R. Freeman, 39, a member of the Burrton City Council, is being held in the Harvey County Detention Center on $750,000 bond following an arrest for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

“We understand there is a legal process still yet to play out, but we absolutely take these allegations with the utmost seriousness. We will work with the Sheriff’s Office in any way we can to aid their investigation,” said Burrton Mayor Rodney Redinger. “Right now, our priority is to offer our support, and our thoughts, and our prayers, for those involved.”

He was arrested by the Harvey County Sheriff’s office.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has charged Freeman on six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, a felony.

This is his first year as a councilman in Burrton.