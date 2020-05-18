A fourth inmate from the Lansing Correctional Facility has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The name of the inmate has not been released. He was described as a man who was over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions.

He tested positive for the coronavirus April 29. He was transferred to a hospital May 1. He died Saturday.

The official manner of death for all COVID-19-related deaths is natural causes, according to the news release.

The inmate was serving a prison sentence for charges that included first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since December 1989 and his earliest possible release date would have been Oct. 1.

Two LCF employees also have died due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the Leavenworth County Health Department, 812 inmates at LCF have tested positive for the virus.

But many of them have been asymptomatic, which means they have not shown signs of illness, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

Eighty-eight LCF employees have tested positive for the virus.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County is 1,052. This includes the inmate cases at LCF as well as 67 cases associated with the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth, according to an update released Monday by the Health Department.

There have been 173 of what the Health Department defines as community cases in the county. Of those, 72 are considered active.

A total of seven people from Leavenworth County who have tested positive for the virus, including four LCF inmates, have died.

According to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment website, Leavenworth County ranks fourth among the state’s 105 counties in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Monday marked the first day of phase 1.5 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to gradually ease restrictions related to COVID-19. The governor’s plan initially had three phases. But she announced last week the creation of the additional phase 1.5.

Details of the phase 1.5 and the rest of the plan can be found at covid.ks.gov

Like other government buildings in the area, Basehor City Hall has been closed to the public for a number of weeks because of concerns about the coronavirus. As of Monday, Basehor City Hall has reopened to visitors. But visitors must schedule appointments at City Hall in advance, according to a newsletter from Basehor.

Contact information for the city’s various departments can be found on the Basehor website, www.cityofbasehor.org

A general phone number for Basehor City Hall is 913-724-1370.

At this time, city officials are planning to resume Basehor Municipal Court in June.

For more information, call Basehor Municipal Court at 913-662-0017 or contact Traci Dockery at tdockery@cityofbasehor.org

