Brianne Catlin, a junior at Sedgwick High School, will be on the lookout for a special coffee cup sleeve from the Meeting House the next few weeks — because it will hold one of her favorite quotes of the moment.

"Be a pineapple. Stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside."

Catlin helped coordinate an effort to get that quote — and about 24 others — printed on coffee sleeves and stickers for distribution through small businesses in Harvey County as a member of STAND, a set of social norms groups created by Mirror, Inc., in area high schools.

When school buildings were closed by the governor in April to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, STAND started looking for a new mission. Normally the groups would spend much of their time creating events for students to stress the importance of healthy lifestyle choices.

They would be encouraging students to not start smoking, stay away from alcohol and illegal drugs.

But school buildings closed, and the focus changed. Community service projects became what the group focused on. Making PPE for local health care providers, and others, with encouraging messages attached became the work of some STAND members.

And this project arose.

"We have been doing projects for the community ... one of the things that came up is how do we support our local businesses that might not be getting much business right now," said Savannah Hunsucker, a sophomore from Newton.

Using some group funding remaining in the account because of school closures, students hatched a plan — print coffee cup sleeves and stickers for local business, and host a contest.

"We are excited about it. We know it will help more businesses, and they can use that boost as things open up," Hunsucker said. "Everyone wants to win. People will be more called out to help support those businesses."

The idea became more refined with the addition of uplifting messages placed on each sleeve or sticker, and the group defined what businesses to target in Harvey County.

"We are going to really small places that need some light shed to their business," Catlin said.

So far the sleeves and stickers have been distributed to Back Alley, Norms and Kikos in Newton and the Meeting House in Sedgwick. Still on the list, Lincoln Perk.

There are about 40 "winning cups" in the lot — the holder of a winning cup gets a gift card to the businesses they are found at, purchased by STAND. The group had 1,800 cup sleeves, and 4,000 stickers, printed for the effort.

"That is our way of putting our money back into our local businesses," Hunsucker said. " ... STAND has a little funding, and we wanted to put it back into our community."

Funds for this project came from a Y-Link grant by Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services.