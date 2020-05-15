Newton Public Library announced Thursday that the library will enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan May 18. Books, DVDs and other physical library items will start circulating again, with a no-contact pickup procedure in place.

“Patrons are understandably ready to bring back the more than 6,500 books and DVDs they have been storing at home since NPL's closure on March 24,” wrote Sam Jack in an email to The Newton Kansan. “In order to avoid an unmanageable flood of returns, special hours and procedures will be in place from May 18 to 23, and due dates for items borrowed after Feb. 29 have been extended through July 4.”

For those who borrowed physical items during NPL's soft closure in mid-March, the procedure for borrowing items with no-contact pickup will be familiar:

• Instead of browsing the shelves, visit www.newtonplks.org and click on the “Search Catalog” button.

• In the upper right corner of the catalog menu, click “Log in.” Enter your library card number and 4-digit PIN in the provided fields.

• Use the catalog's search function to find the titles you want. Each item's listing has a “Place Request” button. Use “Place Request” to put your items on hold.

• Once your holds are placed, staff will retrieve your items. When your items are ready, you will be notified by email, text message or phone call.

• After receiving a notification, contact NPL to arrange a specific time for pickup in the front lobby (between the two sets of entrance doors).

• At the pre-arranged time, your items will be ready for you on the front lobby book cart, bagged and labeled with your name.

Staff are available to answer questions and facilitate front lobby pickup from 9:30 a.m to 7 p.m. Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.; and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Library staff can be reached via email (library@newtonplks.org), by phone at 316-283-2890, or Facebook message during those hours.

Those who would prefer not to use the website may call 316-283-2890 during staff hours. A staff member will assist with finding titles and making pickup arrangements.

Returning library materials

To allow an orderly resumption of returns, special procedures will be in effect from May 18-23.

Returns will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18; from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19; from 5 to 7 p.m. May 21; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 23.

During this special return period, enter NPL through the east door to the Bessmer Room. Directional signs will be posted. Place returns on a table and exit the building.

Please observe social distancing and do not touch or handle library items returned by others. Wearing a cloth mask is encouraged.

Starting on the morning of Tuesday, May 26, patrons will be able to return items either in a shopping cart located in the front lobby or in the exterior dropbox.

During hours the front lobby doors are open (see above), returns should be placed in the shopping cart. The exterior dropbox will be open after-hours beginning on May 26.

To protect patrons' health and safety, returned items will be quarantined for three days before being returned to circulation.

Due dates for items borrowed after Feb. 29 have been extended through July 4, so you still have plenty of time to return materials.