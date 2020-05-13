As of Tuesday, there were about $5.1 million in outstanding property tax payments due to Harvey County — all of it past due.

And, according to county staff and administration, it’s a bit early to look at that number.

"If you wait one more week, the amount of taxes paid in the week right after (due date) is pretty significant," said Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator. "Last year it went from 9.2 percent delinquency to 5.3 percent delinquency. Half of the outstanding was paid."

The due date for those payments was May 11, meaning all payments were required to be postmarked by that date.

By percentage, there were 9.9% of taxes uncollected at this time last year. This year the county is at 10.6%. It is unclear why that number might be higher — or if it will stay that way when all payments postmarked in time are counted.

"We see a lot of the same properties on this year after year," Commissioner Chip Westfall said. "Yes, there will be new people. Please call in folks, and we can work with you. See what we can do. There are procedures that the treasurers office can do."

There could be a change at the state level that would erase late fees. Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, instructed the Senate Tax and Assessment Committee to meet May 13 at the Kansas Statehouse to discuss erasing all penalties and interest from late payments for 60 days — a move to deal with financial hardships caused by COVID-19 measures.

"Requiring Kansas businesses that have been closed for weeks and unemployed homeowners to meet the deadline for a significant property tax expense is absolutely hypocritical. We cannot force an economic closure and stay-at-home orders and still require Kansans to fund government expenses," Wagle said

Wagle issued a clear goal — for the committee to get legislation ready for passage by the full body when it meets May 21.

"The committee will develop indisputable legislation to pass and bring to the governor’s desk for a signature. I want to assure Kansans we will work to erase all penalties and interest for at least the next 60 days," Wagle said

"A lot of the other stuff has been deferred," Westfall said. "Income tax has been deferred, driver’s license has been deferred, whatever. Eventually all this will be deferred, but deferred to the same date, 60 days or 90 days down the road. People need to prepare their budgets to handle that deferred date because there will be another day of reckoning."

The idea of pushing back property tax deadlines is not new — it was floated by Rep. Tim Hodge (D-North Newton) in March when he wrote a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly seeking a number of financial considerations for taxpayers in the face of COVID-19.

Hodge was for tax changes to help agriculture producers with cash flow over the course of several months — namely pushing property tax collections back about five months.

"That is a big deal. They will not be able to make their payments with prices plummeting," Hodge said. "... They will get hit the hardest, and they always do."

He said pushing tax collections back several months will allow farmers to "secure the means to make those payments."

"Heck, you can’t get blood out of turnips," Hodge said. "... Why are we taking it from people who are going to get hurt the most — small businesses and regular employees. It is terrible."