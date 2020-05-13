Newton High School is planning a traditional graduation ceremony — the annual gathering at Fischer Field to celebrate the graduating class.

At this time, the ceremony is set for 6 p.m. July 31.

“We can offer no guarantees at this point because we do not have a crystal ball that we can read and know for sure what is going to occur,” said superintendent Deb Hamm.

Details of the ceremony are “tentative,” according to Samantha Anderson, public information officer for the school district.

“(It is) based on guidelines from (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). the Kansas governor and Harvey County Health Department. More details will come in to mid to late June based on guidelines,” Anderson said.

The district has been in contact with the Harvey County Health Department to work on such issues as social distancing, group sizes, crowd sizes, entering and exiting of the ceremony by attendants, and other issues.

The health department has been encouraging area districts to host graduation ceremonies in an online fashion.

However, parents and students surveyed by Newton USD 373 wanted to move forward with a traditional ceremony if one can be created.

July 31 was the date chosen, though there are other events on the calendar at this time.

“We know there will be angst over that, it also happens to be fair weekend and there are other things happening in the community and we will have to work around that,” Hamm said.