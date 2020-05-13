Just a month ago, Newton High School was expecting to host summer driver’s education courses as scheduled, though it said that could change if school closures were extended.

Then Gov. Laura Kelly extended stay-at-home orders before issuing a four-phase plan to reopen Kansas to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, both the first session scheduled for June 1-19 and the second session scheduled for June 22 through Aug. 10 have been canceled.

“We recently made the decision to cancel driver’s ed,” said Newton USD 373 superintendent Deb Hamm. “That is for safety reasons. We cannot figure out how to keep the driver and the instructor 6 feet apart in a vehicle, there is just not enough space.”

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Harvey County Health Department includes observing social distancing through out the multi-week reopening plan by the governor and beyond.

“We want to keep everyone safe,” Hamm said.

The district will be issuing refunds to those who had enrolled in the summer program and already paid fees. The district will be contacting those families via email.

Driver’s ed in Kansas is required for 15-year-olds to gain a restricted driver’s license, although it is not required for farm permits. Fourteen-year-olds can only drive under the conditions of a learner’s permit or a farm permit, which are both highly restricted.

Kansas has a graduated licensing system for 14- to 16-year-olds. A nonrestricted license isn’t available until a driver reaches 17 years old.