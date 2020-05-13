The Harvey County Commission approved the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan on May 1, adding additional directives restricting in-person visits at long-term care facilities to Gov. Laura Kelly's plan.

The visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities extend through the first three phases of Kelly's plan. Harvey County's plan also further clarifies high-risk individuals to include adults 65 years and older.

However, that did not stop Bluestem Communities from finding a way for some residents to get outside and see some friends.

“We drove by our neighborhoods at Kidron Bethel Village (North Newton) and Schowalter Villa (Hesston) and shared music, dancing and waves,” said Morgan Redding, director director of communications for Bluestem. “There were lots of smiles under the masks as everyone was excited to see each other.”

Residents at Kidron Bethel Villiage of North Newton and Schowalter Villa of Hesston participated in the event, dubbed the Live Well Parade.

“We celebrated life (social distancing style) with our 40-plus independent living residents,” Redding said.