The last day of school for Newton USD 373 students will be Friday, and that will mean creating a plan for the return of Chromebooks sent home in March when buildings were closed by order of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kelly ordered school buildings closed statewide as part of stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Newton USD 373 moved to online education, providing Chromebooks to students who did not have a computer at home.

Next week, those devices will need to go back.

“We will start collecting devices and information will be going out to students and parents shortly,” said superintendent Deb Hamm.

Devices will be able to be returned to any school in the district, but there will still need to be a schedule in place.

“Only some locations will be open on given days the week of the 18th,” Hamm said. “As that information goes out, you can go to the location closest to you or where you have the most to return — however you want to make that decision.”

There will also be staggered times throughout the district for device return.

“We want to make sure to get as many of our families to return technology and our library books,” Hamm said. “We would really like to get our library books back, and textbooks. All of those things will need to be returned next week.”