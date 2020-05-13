This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

What the future holds is anybody’s guess, especially when looking at COVID-19.

However, the county does have a plan — as does the state of Kansas — for allowing groups of people to gather and businesses to reopen.

“We have been talking and I wanted to let folks know you have a lot of individuals that are being very careful for themselves and for you when you come back to go shopping and access services,” Redington said. “Everything from our libraries, our churches, our businesses, the folks who are rec centers and those opening pools and cities have been calling us pretty regularly at the heath department and we have been giving them direction.”

She said things will be different — from markings on store floors to other tools to help with social distancing guidelines.

That plan, broken into phases, has a couple of red-letter dates on the calendar — on Friday, Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to make a determination about moving to Phase II. Should that move be made, it would begin May 18.

The next phase would allow groups of 30 to gather — rather than groups of 10 as currently mandated — and more businesses to reopen, most notably barber shops and hair salons. Pools are on the list to reopen, as well — as long as no more than 30 people are in the pool, and social distancing is observed.

“If the governor moves to Phase II, we really have two choices as a county,” said county administrator Anthony Swartzendruber. “The county has already adopted a plan, and if there are no changes to that plan it is something the county medical director can just sign — adding our two additional provisions to the state order. Or the county could stay at Phase I. In that event, we would recommend a public meeting, a special meeting of the commission.”

That meeting would include a discussion of the rationale for not moving forward.

If the governor chooses to keep the state at Phase I, the local order would need to be extended.

Harvey County's plan restricts in-person visits at long-term care facilities through the first three phases of Kelly's plan. It also restricts visitation to the Harvey County Detention Center, but with that restriction removed when the second phase begins.

The county's plan also adds language that further clarifies high-risk individuals to include adults 65 years and older.

Harvey County has not, and did not at any point previously, implement a local Stay-at-Home order, instead defaulting to the state.

On Tuesday, the commission set a tentative meeting time of 4 p.m. May 15 — contingent on announcements by the governor.

At the time of Tuesday’s meeting, there were no patients from Harvey County hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I assume unless our numbers change dramatically between now and then that we will just follow state,” Commissioner Randy Hague said. “Then we do not have to meet. If we have an outbreak somewhere, then we would need come in and talk about it.”

To date, there have been 411 individuals tested in Harvey County — 142 tests given last week, 86 the week before. Thus far, nine cases have been confirmed and four listed as probable cases. There have been two deaths.

Probable cases are when individuals have been in contact with a confirmed case and a (blood) test has come back positive, or they have displayed symptoms and a (blood) test has come back positive.