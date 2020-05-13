At Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Commission concluded an annexation hearing regarding three parcels of land near S.E. 12th and Hillside — land the city is seeking for a water line project to serve the Newton City/County Airport.

The city is working to extend a water line along the east side of Hillside from E. First to S.E. Ninth to serve the Newton City/County Airport and an expansion underway at Park Aerospace Corp.

“The contractor is waiting to start,” said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works.

The city chose to annex one of three parcels along the line — a parcel already owned by the city.

Owners of the two other properties, Manuel Weber and Dwight Claassen, opposed the annexation because of concerns about increased taxes and the agricultural uses of the land.

The plans were developed with input from the Harvey County Rural Water District No. 1, and the resulting agreement with the district stated the city would take on the Weber tract as a customer. Weber, however, told the commission Tuesday he was not interested in having city services — including water.

Weber and Claassen both spoke at the commission meeting and cited an increase to property taxes — as much as 30% — as prime reason they were not interested in being annexed.

When the plan for annexation was created, The Rural Water District (which serves the area) did not have other customers along the road, other than the Weber residence.

However, after the discussion between the city and the water district, another property owner in the area requested water service from the Rural Water District, which requires extension of the district’s main 1,100 feet north. At the first annexation hearing on April 28, Weber said he would petition the Rural Water District for extension of their main rather than being tied onto the city’s main and being annexed.

“With another customer coming on, that changed the picture somewhat,” said Chris Tolle, city attorney.

The Rural Water District contacted the city and stated that if the city did not annex and serve the Weber tract, the city would need to cover the cost to extend the district’s line along Hillside, about $6,700. Claassen owns the property where the line would be placed. He told the commission at the hearing that he would provide the easement at no cost.

During that meeting, Weber and Claassen offered to pay half of that cost. When voting on the annexation, the commission directed staff to negotiate with the water district and property owners for that to happen.

The commission voted to annex only the city-owned parcel of land and to pay the cost to the Rural Water District to extend their line to serve the Weber tract.

In other action, the City Commission:

• Proclaimed May 17-23 as National Public Works Week

• Proclaimed May 15 as Arbor Day in Newton

• Appointed Deb Kinsley to the Newton Housing Authority and Bob Myers to the Public Wholesale Water Supply District Board

• Hosted a work session to review the results of a citywide survey of residents.