WHITE CITY — "It's been a wonderful life."

While there's semblance to a most popular movie title, Leo Hultgren's comment is sparked with heartfelt reflection.

The retired White City farmer excitedly remembered growing up in the country and many good times especially with his family.

"Oh we've had our ups and downs, worked through them and enjoyed it all really," Hultgren said.

Never being far at least in heart from his Morris County roots, the 87-year-old farmer anxiously affectionately credits his wife Nellie.

"She took care of the home and our family while I was busy looking after the farm," Hultgren said.

Becoming engaged while Nellie was still attending high school in Sedgwick County, the couple married soon after her graduation.

"She's eight years younger than I am, but we've been married 61 years," he said.

Serving in the Navy, and then working at Boeing, Leo returned with Nellie to the farm to raise seven children.

"They're really what kept us going," he said. "That is the kids, their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren."

In order of birth, Hultgren named all of the children oldest to youngest, their professions and present hometowns. They include Sheila, Wayne, Teresa, Kevin, Gaylene, Connie and Brice.

Remembering names of the grandchildren and great grandchildren didn't flow that easy.

"I have to depend on Nellie to get that right," Grandpa said.

His mother and father George and Lillian Hultgren were married in 1926 raising six children on the 160-acre dairy farm. It’s the same place where Leo and Nellie raised their seven children.

"Dad bought the quarter section with a government loan in 1941. He kept precise records and had it paid off in five years, faster than the lenders thought possible," Hultgren said.

"All of us kids, three boys and three girls, had to work too. I started milking cows when I was just six," he said. Only Leo, the third oldest child, and two siblings, a brother and a sister, are alive today.

Of course farming was originally done with horsepower although Hultgren doesn't remember the exact year tractors came to the farm.

"Dad had a Fordson first, then a 620 International, and we got an M Farmall when equipment advanced," Hultgren said.

With Leo’s parents approaching retirement, he and Nellie took the opportunity to partner with them on the farm.

"We had a grade-A dairy," he said. "I paid a third of the expenses and got a third of the milk check."

Taking over operations in 1966, Leo and Nellie moved their then family of five north of the home place.

"We bought Dad out, continued milking cows and added some land," Hultgren said.

"Our children all helped with farm chores, but were still involved in many school and community activities," Hultgren said.

“During the school year, I never saw them at breakfast or supper because the cows had to be milked,” he said. “But, during the summer, breakfast was for planning the day’s activities. The family would gather around the dinner table enjoying fried chicken, potatoes with gravy and other ‘fixens’ from Nellie’s garden.”

With their family raised, the Holstein herd was dispersed at auction in 1995.

"I milked cows for 38 years and hired very little outside help," Hultgren said.

Land acquisitions have also been reduced from a half section to about 170 acres now. "The dairy herd and the land sold quite well. We got out of both at about the right time," Hultgren said. "I'm fortunate to have three good renters of the land we have left."

The entire family was involved in community leadership. "I’ve helped with several major American Legion projects and was recently honored for 50 years of service," Hultgren said.

It was a special time for Hultgren six years ago when he participated in the Veteran's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. "That was an opportunity of a lifetime," he said. "My daughter wheeled me around in a wheelchair but still took more than 400 pictures.”

During a family gathering, the decision was made to develop a family park.

“Next thing you know we had a crew ready to work. We just started sawing trees, seven chain saws, two log splitters and cleared out about an acre," Hultgren said.

"I didn't see how I could keep the weeds and brush down. We went in disked it up, sowed grass and now there's about an acre and a half. It's a wonderful park," he contended.

An overhead entrance sign made by oldest son Wayne identifies the park "The Lucky Seven," named after the seven siblings.

“Appropriately honoring our country, an American flag can often be seen flying on the tall corner post,” Hultgren said. "It really stands out.”

The park is for family and community gatherings.

"We have a community hog roast in the fall. The first year 144 came, the next year there were 133," Hultgren said. "We buy a hog, the boys roast it in the pit overnight, and the girls bring all of the trimmings.

“The kids enjoy the opportunity to get together,. It provides fellowship and food to a community that means so much to each one of them.”

Others are welcome to have picnics and gatherings at the park.

"I'm so excited about the place. Everybody can use it, but we ask them to leave it like they found it," Hultgren said.