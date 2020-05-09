Cecil Kelly, South Hutchinson will celebrate his 90th birthday today. "Kelly" was born May 17, 1930 in Frederick, Kansas. Kelly has been an over-the-road truck driver all his life and is a motorcycle enthusiast.

On June 14, 1957, he married Jackie Lyon.

His children and spouses are Mike Kelly, Fort Worth, Texas, and Tracy and Debbie Kelly, Haven. He has four grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 404 Village Lane, South Hutchinson, KS 67505