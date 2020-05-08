U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., filed for re-election to serve Kansas’ 4th Congressional District with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office in Topeka.

Estes was first elected to Congress in an April 2017 special election. He won re-election in 2018.

"It’s been an honor to serve south central Kansans in our nation’s capital, and the current pandemic is a reminder that we need common-sense leadership in Congress," Estes said. "As I return home to Wichita each week, Kansans share their concerns and values with me that I take back to Washington."

Kansas’ 4th district includes portions of Harvey and Butler counties.

Estes was named to the Ways and Means Committee in 2019, bringing his business and state treasurer background to the committee with jurisdiction over trade, taxes, health care and retirement security.

Last week, the Kansas Farm Bureau resoundingly endorsed Estes for re-election. He also just received a 97% rating from the American Conservative Union.

In addition, he has received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Enterprise award for his support of small and local businesses, the State Financial Officers Foundation Financial Freedom Award, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Freedom to Fly award for his support of general aviation, and the Wheat Advocate Award from Kansas Wheat.