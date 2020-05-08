The Carriage Factory Gallery, 128 E. Sixth, was able to reopen this week under Phase I of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

An exhibit featuring the work of Virgil Penner has been extended. Tractors, barns, farm houses and windmills are iconic symbols of the rural life and they are abundant in the work of Gallery Artist Virgil Penner. Combine that with his use of bold colors and sweeping landscapes and it feels like a celebration of this region. The Kansas Regionalism show at Carriage Factory Art Gallery has been extended through July 18.

A new exhibit, "Nugents to the Fourth Power," will open March 19 in the Susan Koehn Gallery.

From the countryside of Kansas to Job's country of Uz with a stopover in Gotham City, the art in "Nugents to the Fourth Power" will feature the work of Wendy, Rodger, Andy and Robert Nugent of Newton.

Under Phase I of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen the state, the gallery was able to reopen the gallery with the following criteria in place: Mass gatherings of no more than 10 people; encouraged use of masks and social distancing of six feet by visitors; and a requirement of staff with symptoms of illness to stay home.

Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.