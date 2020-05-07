A Stafford County woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Lillianne Rose McCall, 19, of Seward, was eastbound on 70th Road when her 2003 Ford Explorer ran off the side of the road near S.W. 40th Avenue and overturned multiple times, coming to rest in a field on the south side of the road.

McCall, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the University of Kansas Great Bend Campus with suspected serious injuries.

The site of the 2:10 p.m. crash was about 7 miles south of Great Bend.