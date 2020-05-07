PRATT — Kenny Eddy, head boys basketball coach at Skyline, recently started a virtual ball handling drill to help athletes get better while stuck at home.

The program has doubled and tripled in area-athlete participation each week.

These meetings are at 7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Players need only their phone or laptop, and a ball to participate.

“Right after all of this quarantine stuff started, I created a ball-handling zoom meeting for our Skyline guys.” Eddy said. “It was just a way for them to stay sharp for this summer or next year and for us to connect still.”

After the initial meetings, Eddy decided to make the meetings open to anyone and started sharing the information on his Twitter account. Eddy said it started off small, with mostly guys that he had connections with through his AAU coaching experiences.

Within a week of making the opportunity public, the numbers skyrocketed. Around 150 players ranging from 10-20 years old have joined these virtual drills to hone their skills. Athletes from Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska join in regularly, representing more than 35 towns. Participants include young kids to junior college and Division 1 players.

“I don't think that you can really put a value on it, because you're getting much more than just a workout. You're creating relationships and instilling your dedication to the game.” Eddy said.

Eddy said times like this show who is willing to put in the work to be the best.