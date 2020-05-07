Man arrested with stolen gun

SALINA — A MAN was arrested Wednesday after authorities determined he was a convicted felon in possession of a stolen gun.

Salina Police said Wednesday an officer was sent to Wilson Security Solutions, 527 S. Broadway Blvd., for a man, Kristoffer Augustine, 29, of Salina, in possession of a handgun. Augustine was seeking assistance with the weapon malfunctioning and the store called police because of his behavior.

According to police, Augustine left the store before the officer arrived, but it was discovered that Augustine is a convicted felon who was not to be in possession of a firearm.

An officer located Augustine walking in the 1500 block of East Crawford Street. He was in possession of the gun, a Taurus PT111 9 mm. A methamphetamine pipe was also found on Augustine.

Police said the weapon was registered to a 34-year-old Salina man who lives in the 700 block of North Front Street. Police made contact with the man, who said the gun was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. The man suspected Augustine stole the gun, which was lying on a desk in the man’s living room.

Augustine was arrested in connection to criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a firearm.